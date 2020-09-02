STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 5.6 lakh apply for DU undergrad courses, highest in 3 yrs

The registration process ended on Monday with maximum applications being from CBSE students and Delhi residents.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The registration process for admission to the Delhi University has ended with over 5.63 lakh aspirants applying online for undergraduate courses, the highest in the last three years.

A total of 1,83,674 students have applied for PG courses and 34,306 for M.Phil and PhD, according to data available on the varsity’s portal.

The varsity has received a maximum of 2,85,128 applications from CBSE Board students, followed by 12,272 from the Board of School Education Haryana and 11,521 from the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations.

The maximum number of applicants are from Delhi (1,42,526), followed by Uttar Pradesh (66,657) and Haryana (50,701), according to data shared by the varsity.

It said 5,63,351 students have registered for undergraduate courses, of which 3,53,171 have made payments, according to the data made available .

Of the total applicants, 2,22,399 are from the unreserved category, 69,682 from other backward classes, 42,293 from scheduled castes, 8,624 from scheduled tribes and 10,173 from the economically weaker section (EWS), it said.

In the unreserved category, 1,16,482 female candidates have applied for undergraduate courses, as against 1,05,913 male candidates and four from the other category. The Delhi University said 1,46,996 students have made payments for postgraduate courses.

Most applicants from Delhi
With agency inputs

