Six ISIS operatives plead guilty

NEW DELHI: Six accused in a terror case on Tuesday pleaded guilty before a Delhi Court of being ISIS operatives and part of the criminal conspiracy hatched by the Islamic terror outfit to establish its base in India by recruiting Muslim youths through different social media platforms to carry out acts of terrorism in the country.

Accused Abu Anas, Mufti Abdul Sami Qasmi, Suhail Ahamed, Nafees Khan, Mohd Afzal and Obedullah Khan moved applications before the court, which is likely to take up the matter on Wednesday, their advocate Qausar Khan said.

Special Judge Parveen Singh is also scheduled to take up the matter regardging quantum of sentence for six other accused — Mudabbir Mushtaq Sheikh, Mohammad Shareef Moinudeen Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hussain Khan, Syed Mujahid and Mohammad Azhar Khan — who pleaded guilty earlier.

While pleading guilty, the accused told the court that they were remorseful for the acts alleged against them, and undertook not to indulge in similar acts and activities in future. Advocate Khan further told the court that they wanted to rehabilitate themselves.

“The accused are having clean antecedents, even their conduct in jail are satisfactory and there is nothing adverse against them... ’ their plea said.

