Smooth run at centres as students appear for JEE

The exam, which had been postponed twice in view of the Covid-19, is scheduled from September 1 to 6.

Published: 02nd September 2020 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Students’ temperature being checked before appearing for the JEE entrance exam at a centre on Tuesday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Thousands of students appeared for the JEE (Main) at 18 exam centres here Tuesday amid stringent safety measures in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, after weeks of uncertainty over whether the engineering entrance test will be held and persistent demand from some quarters to postpone it.
Some of the students said they were initially apprehensive about taking the test amid the pandemic, but did not face any issues at the centres as all safety norms were properly followed.

Scenes outside the exam centres across the country as well as in the national capital reflected the ‘new normal’ effectuated by the Covid-19 pandemic: staggered entry and exit for candidates, sanitisers at the gates, distribution of masks, and students queuing up with safe social distance among them. There were 18 exam centres in Delhi and a total of 660 across the country, officials from the National Testing Agency (NTA) said.

The exam, which had been postponed twice in view of the Covid-19, is scheduled from September 1 to 6. Tuesday was the first day of the exam.Shivani, who took the computer-based exam at the Arwachin Bharti Bhawan Senior Secondary School in Vivek Vihar, said she travelled from Dwarka Mor to the centre without facing any difficulty.

‘Amid the ongoing protests to demand the postponement of the exam, I had thought the exam won’t happen. But I didn’t want it postponed as it would have led to more anxiety among students,” she said.
Requesting anonymity, another candidate at the centre said all Standard Operating Procedures were followed inside the examination centre and students were made to sit at appropriate safe distance.
Niharika, who had come from Mayur Vihar, said all exam materials were handed over to them after proper sanitisation.

With PTI inputs

A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
