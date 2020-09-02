STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two meals a day at shelter homes sufficient: AAP govt to HC

The submissions were made in response to a PIL claiming that shelter homes in the city deny three quality meals a day to its occupants.

Published: 02nd September 2020 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP government has told the Delhi High Court that two meals a day at shelter homes, in the national capital, was sufficient and it cannot provide any more than that in its present financial position.

It also told the high court that the central government scheme to provide three meals a day at shelter homes ended on July 31 and looking at the funds available as well as its other priorities, it was providing two meals a day at the shelters and would continue to do so.

The Delhi government also told a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan that the homeless persons living in the shelter homes can also get work and earn their livelihood, if at all they are able to do so. The submissions were made in response to a PIL claiming that shelter homes in the city deny three quality meals a day to its occupants.

Taking note of the submission made by the government and that the central government scheme ended on July 31, the court said it does not intend to issue any direction to the government. The bench though recommended to at least provide three meals to children.

With agency inputs

