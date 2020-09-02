Delhi woman stages ‘robbery’ at her own house with associate

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Eyeing her 60-year-old husband’s wealth, a 28-year-old woman staged a “robbery” at her own apartment within a month of their marriage, police said on Tuesday after arresting her along with her male accomplice.

The accused duo robbed Rs 2.18 lakh and gold jewellery from the flat. The woman also inflicted an injury on herself and tied herself up to mislead both her husband and the investigators, police said. The police claimed to have recovered the stolen cash and jewellery from the house of the woman’s associate, identified as Jitender (30).

The accused woman was a widow and her mother worked as a maid at the house of the man named Ramesh Kumar, aged 65 years.

