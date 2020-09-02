STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman stages 'robbery' at her own house with associate in Delhi, both arrested

The woman also inflicted an injury on herself and tied herself up to mislead both her husband and the investigators.

Robbery, burglary

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Eyeing her 60-year-old husband's wealth, a 28-year-old woman staged a "robbery" at her own apartment within a month of their marriage, police said on Tuesday after arresting her along with her male accomplice.

The accused duo robbed Rs 2.18 lakh and gold jewellery from the flat.

The woman also inflicted an injury on herself and tied herself up to mislead both her husband and the investigators, police said.

The police claimed to have recovered the stolen cash and jewellery from the house of the woman's associate, identified as Jitender (30).

The accused woman was a widow and her mother worked as a maid at the house of the man named Ramesh Kumar, aged 65 years.

Just a month ago, she got married to Kumar.

She was his third wife of Kumar, who had a five-year-old son from his previous marriage, police said.

Kumar had a fan manufacturing unit here in Delhi but due to losses in business, he had to shut down his factory.

However, he was making good money by renting out several of his properties, police said.

The incident took place on August 30 in Shastri Nagar in north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla, police said.

After reaching the flat, the police were told by the woman that some unidentified men had entered her house "forcefully" and after injuring her with a hammer, they robbed all the cash and jewellery and tied her hands and legs before fleeing.

It was her husband who called the police after seeing his wife tied up and injured.

The accused woman was then taken to Acharya Bhikshu hospital by the police where she received treatment.

An investigation was initiated immediately soon after a case was registered on the statement of her husband, said Anto Alphonse, deputy commissioner of police (north).

During investigation, it was found that the woman's husband had married thrice.

After his first wife expired in 2010, he married another lady who later left him.

Thereafter, he married the accused woman, he said.

The crime team was called to the spot and the site was inspected in detail.

All the relatives were questioned and CCTV footage of the rooms were scanned.

After she returned from hospital, the accused woman was questioned in detail during which police noticed contradictions in her statements.

So the entire sequence of the crime was recreated, he said.

During interrogation, the woman confessed to staging the robbery with Jitender.

The team immediately raided his house and recovered the robbed items, he added.

delhJitender told the police that he is married and had met the accused woman earlier. Both Jitender and the accused woman hatched a conspiracy to stage the robbery at her husband's flat.

"In order to mislead her husband and the police, she injured herself on the forehead and tied her hands and legs while her associate took away the cash and jewellery and hid it at his house," the DCP said.

