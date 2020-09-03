STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP government to focus on COVID-19 testing at Delhi’s entry points

The national capital has over the last few days witnessed a surge in the number of coronavirus cases with the daily count going past the 2,000 mark.

Published: 03rd September 2020

The Chief Minister has also decided to double the number of tests per day.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi administration has decided to strengthen the testing and isolation strategy of the government. This was the outcome of a meeting on Wednesday chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). 

The national capital has over the last few days witnessed a surge in the number of coronavirus cases with the daily count going past the 2,000 mark. Baijal has directed all stakeholders to use technology for improving contact tracing and containment zone planning. The L-G has reportedly shown his keenness for testing-on-demand facilities at people’s doorstep.

 “In view of changing scenario it is important  to urgently review & strengthen the current Testing, Tracing & Treatment strategies with focus on hot spots, containment zones & rural areas (sic),” Baijjal tweeted.
The officials have been told to increase testing of workers at construction sites, entry points into Delhi, ISBTs and railway stations. 

The Chief Minister has also decided to double the number of tests per day. During the meeting, Baijal instructed the authorities for a “collective and concerted” effort against the pandemic. Sources said the DMRC plan to re-open the metro was also discussed in the meeting.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and experts from different fields were also present at the meeting. Revenue minister Kailash Gahlot and Niti Aayog member Dr VK Paul, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Randeep Guleria also took part in the discussion. 

