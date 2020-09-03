STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Batla House encounter: Accused tells court evidence against him planted

Accused Ariz Khan, who was arrested in February 2018, after a decade of allegedly being on the run, made the submissions before Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav.

Published: 03rd September 2020 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

 Justice, Judiciary, Supreme Court

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An alleged Indian Mujahideen terrorist, arrested in the 2008 Batla House encounter case, told a Delhi court on Thursday that the evidence against him was "planted".

Accused Ariz Khan, who was arrested in February 2018, after a decade of allegedly being on the run, made the submissions before Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav, defence advocate M S Khan said.

The claim was made during the final argument where advocate Khan, appearing for the accused, told the court that the prosecution was "heavily relying on two photographs of Ariz, which were allegedly recovered from a wallet and his educational certificate, both found at the crime scene after the incident".

However, neither of the two initial investigating officers (IO) of the case talked about these evidence in their report.

Also, he was not named in the FIR.

Both the IOs even told the court that they had not seen any of these evidence during their investigation, advocate Khan said.

He said there was no evidence to relate him with the flat or to prove his presence there on the fateful day.

The evidence is not beyond the reasonable doubt and were planted to falsely implicate my client, he said.

Ariz Khan was arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell.

Police has claimed that he was present at Batla House, along with four others, and had managed to give police the slip during the encounter on September 19, 2008 in Delhi's Jamia Nagar, in which two Indian Mujahideen terrorists were killed and as many arrested.

Encounter specialist and Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma, who led the police action, was also killed during the operation.

A trial court here in July 2013 had sentenced Indian Mujahideen terrorist Shahzad Ahmed to life imprisonment in connection with the Batla House encounter case.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
2008 Batla House encounter case
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp