STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

BJP-led municipality lying on height of Bhalswa landfill: AAP leader

Spread over 40 acres, the Bhalswa landfill site had exhausted its lifespan in 2006.

Published: 03rd September 2020 11:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 11:58 PM   |  A+A-

Bhalswa landfill site (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP-led north municipal corporation claims it has decreased the height of the Bhalswa landfill by 12 feet, but in reality, it has not reduced by a single inch, senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak alleged on Thursday.

Spread over 40 acres, the Bhalswa landfill site had exhausted its lifespan in 2006.

Rising over 50 metres, beyond the permissible height of 20 metres, it is visible from far away.

Rubbishing the allegation levelled by Pathak, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said it seems Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal provides "special training to his party leaders and spokespersons to sell lies".

Mayor of North Delhi, Jai Prakash, said the Aam Aadmi Party was spreading confusion over garbage in Delhi.

During a briefing, Pathak alleged that though the BJP-led corporation claims it is using Rs 5 crore a month for clearing the landfill and reducing its height, it has not reduced by a single inch.

The North MCD mayor lied to the people last month by saying that the corporation has decreased the height of the Bhalswa landfill by 12 feet, he said.

"In Delhi, the BJP-ruled municipal corporations have destroyed the beauty of the city. If you enter the city from either Uttar Pradesh, Haryana or Rajasthan, the first thing you will see are garbage mountains or landfills which are proof of failures of the BJP-led MCDs," Pathak charged.

The national capital has three municipal corporations  NDMC, SDMC and the EDMC  and all are BJP led.

"Without doing any work just for one landfill the BJP is spending Rs 5 crore every month and the whole money is going into their (acts of) corruption. The people of Delhi are really anxious about such corruption. But the people of Delhi will respond to this corruption of the BJP in the upcoming municipal elections by voting them out," the AAP leader said.

Pathak said the AAP will join a sit-in of municipal corporation workers from Monday at the Civic Centre.

The workers are on strike over non-payment of salaries for the last few months.

He said that the BJP should immediately release their salaries.

BJP spokesperson Kapoor charged that Kejriwal's party leader Durgesh Pathak's statement on the Bhalswa landfill site is a new bunch of lies.

"Pathak has said that the NDMC is spending Rs 5 crores a month to reduce the height of the landfill while the truth is the corporation's total monthly expense on trashing activities is Rs.90 lakh a month on 15 trommel machines," he said.

As for their claim that height is not reducing, as recently as in July 2020, North DMC had shown that the height of the Bhalswa dump is going down, he said.

In a statement, NDMC mayor Prakash said the Aam Aadmi Party was spreading confusion among Delhiites regarding garbage in the city.

He said the North DMC had installed 15 trommel machines at the Bhalswa landfill site in October last year which are disposing 4,500 metric tonnes of waste per day, and soon, three more trommel machines will be installed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhalswa landfill site
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp