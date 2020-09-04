BJP MP Manoj Tiwari wants L-G Anil Baijal to inaugurate two flyovers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the completion of two flyovers — Seelampur and Shastri Park — in northeast Delhi, local MP and former Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Thursday wrote to Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal requesting him to inaugurate both the facilities.

Tiwari sent the letter to the L-G after media reports suggested that the twin links are ready and could be inaugurated. The MP’s communiqué said that the project had become a reality because of Baijal, who intervened and got the money sanctioned in a late meeting with the concerned officials.



“I sat on fast in April 2018 in the presence of thousands of people. You took cognizance to provide relief to lakhs of people from traffic jams and called a meeting of the concerned officials and Rs 303 crore were sanctioned,” said the letter. Urging Baijal to inaugurate the flyovers, the northeast Delhi MP further desired that all concerned elected representatives and officials should be invited to the opening ceremony as per the protocol.

“Construction of Seelampur and Shastri Park and its loops is complete and ready for use, it is my heartfelt desire that this project of public welfare should be inaugurated by you in the presence of elected representatives as per the government protocol,” it said.



Two flyovers aim at providing signal-free ride between Welcome in northeast Delhi and Inter-state Bus Terminus (ISBT) Kashmere Gate, which is one of the most congested and traffic-heavy stretches in the national capital.

Earlier, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted about completion of the two flyovers. “Delhi model... Two flyovers in Delhi ready for use before time, at a saving of Rs 53 crore,” his tweet said. Interestingly, the Delhi government didn’t invite Tiwari to the inauguration ceremony of iconic Signature Bridge in 2018 despite the area being part of his constituency.

Signature Bridge fiasco

Though not invited, Tiwari had reached the inauguration site of the Signature Bridge. He claimed that AAP’s Amanatullah Khan had assaulted him as he tried to participate in the event