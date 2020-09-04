STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Doctor, aide arrested for giving forged COVID-19 test reports to people in Delhi

Police said they received a complaint from a reputed testing lab regarding forgery of COVID-19 test reports, following which a casewas registered at Hauz Khas police station.

Published: 04th September 2020 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime
By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 34-year-old doctor and his associate were arrested for allegedly providing forged COVID-19 test reports to people in the national capital, police said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Kush Bihari Parashar, a resident of Malviya Nagar, and his associate Amit Singh, they said.

Police said they received a complaint from a reputed testing lab regarding forgery of COVID-19 test reports, following which a case under relevant sections was registered at Hauz Khas police station.

On August 30, one person, who runs a business of providing nursing staff to patients, asked doctor Parashar for COVID-19 test reports of his two nursing staff before they were engaged in the job, a senior police officer said.

Parashar forged the reports and sent them to the businessman who, in turn, sent it to his client on her mobile. Spotting a mistake in the name in the report, the client contacted the diagnostic centre and asked for a new report with correction, the officer said.

On verifying the details of the patients, it came to notice of the diagnostic centre that no such patient exists in their record.

Later, a case was registered at Hauz Khas police station. The accused were arrested on Thursday. "Parashar used to recommend patients for COVID-19 tests and collect the sample. With the help of co-accused Singh, he used to make forged test report of the renowned diagnostic centre or of the labs as desired by the patients," DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

The DCP said that as the reports were prepared in PDF format on a computer and same were sent to patients on WhatsApp, it was difficult to differentiate between the forged and the genuine report.

Parashar admitted that he had given forged COVID-19 test reports to more than 75 patients using names of diagnostic centres such as CRL Diagnostics Lab, Modern Diagnostics and Research Centre, Dr P Bhasin Pathlabs (P) Ltd and Prognosis Laboratories.

Parashar said that he had been doing this forgery for the past two-and-a-half months and used to charge Rs 2,400 per test. There was no specific criterion for deciding negative or positive. Just as per the symptoms of the patient, the reports were prepared.

Police said that a sample taken were destroyed. Police added that further investigation is in progress and efforts are being made to trace the other persons involved in the nexus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Fake COVID tests report Delhi fake COVID Delhi nurse hirings
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp