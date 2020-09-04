STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Unlock 4: Delhi metro all set to resume, but no feeder buses outside stations yet

Other stations will have the provision of ‘auto sanitizer dispensers’ for hand sanitisation and thermal screening will be done manually by thermal guns, said DMRC.

Published: 04th September 2020 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

DMRC employees sanitise a coach during a media preview as the Delhi Metro network prepares to resume services partially after more than 5 months shut down due to Covid-19.

DMRC employees sanitise a coach during a media preview as the Delhi Metro network prepares to resume services partially after more than 5 months shut down due to Covid-19. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tokens will not be permitted, metro feeder bus service will remain suspended and stoppage of each train will be increased by 10 seconds at stations, Delhi Metro said on Thursday in its specific guidelines for reopening of metro services in a phased manner.

A day after the central government allowed the opening of metros across the country, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) issued specific guidelines for the general public to maintain.

‘Auto thermal screening cum hand sanitisation’ machines will be fitted in 45 major stations in the first phase.

Other stations will have the provision of ‘auto sanitizer dispensers’ for hand sanitisation and thermal screening will be done manually by thermal guns, said DMRC.

Passengers will have to wear masks or face covers during the course of the journey. All passengers will be required to undergo thermal screening and hand sanitisation at the entry/ frisking point.

To avoid physical contact, ticket vending machines will not accept cash but only cashless transactions.

“Tokens will not be permitted for travelling to prevent transmission of the virus through frequent touching/ handling. Only Smart Card holders (including QR code users on Airport Express Line) will be allowed to travel, which can be recharged digitally by a number of ways easily avoiding human interface” said the DMRC statement.

DMRC has decided to deploy an additional team of around 800 officials will be deployed to ensure the cleanliness and orderliness inside stations, they will regulate the entry of passengers to the station in case of crowd build-up and violation of Social Distancing norms.

Trains will stop for 10 seconds more at normal stations and 20 seconds more at interchange stations keeping in mind the new guidelines. While the parking facility will remain open at metro stations, the metro feeder bus service will remain suspended till further notice, the DMRC said.

ALSO WATCH:

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Metro Coronavirus COVID 19 DMRC
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp