Unlock 4: Delhi metro all set to resume, but no feeder buses outside stations yet

NEW DELHI: Tokens will not be permitted, metro feeder bus service will remain suspended and stoppage of each train will be increased by 10 seconds at stations, Delhi Metro said on Thursday in its specific guidelines for reopening of metro services in a phased manner.

A day after the central government allowed the opening of metros across the country, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) issued specific guidelines for the general public to maintain.

‘Auto thermal screening cum hand sanitisation’ machines will be fitted in 45 major stations in the first phase.

Other stations will have the provision of ‘auto sanitizer dispensers’ for hand sanitisation and thermal screening will be done manually by thermal guns, said DMRC.

Passengers will have to wear masks or face covers during the course of the journey. All passengers will be required to undergo thermal screening and hand sanitisation at the entry/ frisking point.

To avoid physical contact, ticket vending machines will not accept cash but only cashless transactions.

“Tokens will not be permitted for travelling to prevent transmission of the virus through frequent touching/ handling. Only Smart Card holders (including QR code users on Airport Express Line) will be allowed to travel, which can be recharged digitally by a number of ways easily avoiding human interface” said the DMRC statement.

DMRC has decided to deploy an additional team of around 800 officials will be deployed to ensure the cleanliness and orderliness inside stations, they will regulate the entry of passengers to the station in case of crowd build-up and violation of Social Distancing norms.

Trains will stop for 10 seconds more at normal stations and 20 seconds more at interchange stations keeping in mind the new guidelines. While the parking facility will remain open at metro stations, the metro feeder bus service will remain suspended till further notice, the DMRC said.

