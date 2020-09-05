35 per cent rise in COVID-19 cases seen in last week of August: Delhi health department

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The last week of August saw a 35 per cent increase in coronavirus cases as compared to the previous week, with 30 to 40 per cent of the new cases coming from the same family, according to an analysis done by the Delhi government’s Health Department.

The Health Department analysed the cases in August, which saw a spike, and found that the infection was spilling over to rural and middle-class pockets and there are increasing incidences of cases in migrant habitations. The government’s analysis also found that there is a lack of adherence with coronavirus appropriate behaviour by the public which might be responsible for the spike.

Other reasons it listed for the spike were the festive season, late testing by COVID suspects, cross-infection, return of migrants and unlock measures. Fresh and active cases have shown an increase in the last several days, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announcing last month that tests in Delhi will be doubled to 40,000 per day within a week as there has been a marginal increase in number of cases.

In the last week of August amid a spike in cases, Kejriwal had warned people against complacency and said that more and more people should get themselves tested if they observe corona symptoms. “Due to overconfidence, some people think they will recover even after they have symptoms. They do not realise that if they do not get tested in time, they end up infecting many people around them eventually.

People can avail testing for free in any government hospital or government dispensary,” he said. Even health experts pointed out that the fear of contracting coronavirus has reduced among patients, and they said they were seeing lower footfall in hospitals.