Delhi BJP leaders bicker over district and block level appointments

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Dissatisfaction brewing in the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party over appointments in district and block level committees has come to fore yet again. One of the city MPs confronted Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta and expressed annoyance over his recommendations not being given importance, at a private function held at the residence of former Union minister Vijay Goel earlier this week.

According to BJP leaders, aware of the heated discussion between Gupta and the MP, said that latter was particularly upset with ‘manipulation’ in feedback taking exercise to pick leaders to lead district and block level teams under his constituency. “The argument took place at Goel’s residence in the presence of party workers. The MP was heard complaining about manipulation in the selection process. According to the MP, genuine opinions were not considered and right people were not consulted,” said a Delhi BJP leader, who witnessed the argument.

A group of disgruntled workers had staged a protest outside the Delhi BJP headquarters on Monday against the appointments. Gupta, however, denied the unsavoury incident involving the MP but added the party would look into ‘grievances’ raised by south Delhi workers regarding appointments. “We will sit together and examine their issues,” he said. Gupta seems to be having a tough time since his elevation as chief of the Delhi unit in June.

He has drawn criticism from some quarters within the party for his ‘unilateral’ decisions such as induction of Shaheen Bagh residents and letter to social activist Anna Hazare seeking his support for an anti-corruption movement. A senior party functionary said that another MP is also upset with Gupta as he had not informed the local MP about his programme – Pravas, which is to be held in 14 districts, to motivate workers. The first event of the series was organised on Thursday in Naveen Shahdara district of northeast Delhi parliamentary constituency, represented by Manoj Tiwari. Tiwari was sent a text message only about three hours before the event. Despite attempts, Tiwari couldn’t be reached for the comment.