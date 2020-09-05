STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Doctor held for issuing fake COVID-19 report in Delhi; police say 75 people duped

During the cross examining the details of the patients who were issued the reports, it came to notice of the diagnostic centre that no such patient exists in their record.

Published: 05th September 2020 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

A COVID-19 health worker in PPE kit. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested a doctor and his two associates for issuing forged coronavirus test reports. The accused was identified as Dr Kush Bihari Parashar (34), a resident of Malviya Nagar, who was committing the forgery, alongwith Amit Singh and Sonu.

At least 75 people have been duped by the trio, police said. An FIR has been registered at Hauz Khas police station under relevant sections of IPC for cheating and forgery. The arrest came after a complaint lodged by a reputed diagnostic lab.

A senior police official said that Parashar and his associates would issue fictitious reports in the name of reputed private laboratories.

“During investigation, it was found that a person, who was running the business of providing nursing staff to patients, asked Dr Parashar for Covid testing of his nursing staff before hiring them. The doctor forged the reports, which were forwarded to the client through mobile phones. After seeing mistakes in the name, the person contacted the diagnostic centre and asked for the new reports with correction. It was then revealed that there was no test done at the lab and even Dr Parashar was not a member of the testing laboratory,” said the official.

During the cross examining the details of the patients who were issued the reports, it came to notice of the diagnostic centre that no such patient exists in their record.

“Parashar used to recommend patients for Covid-19 tests and collect the sample. With the help of coaccused Singh, he used to make forged test report of the renowned diagnostic centre or of the labs as desired by the patients,” said Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) south.

The accused would send the fake reports in PDF format over Whatsapp. Dr Kush is an MD from Russia.

“He has admitted to having forged more than 75 test reports and issued in the name of multiple diagnostics centres. Further investigation is ongoing and efforts are being made to trace the other persons involved in the nexus,” said the DCP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus toll Delhi Police
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp