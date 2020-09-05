STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No need to panic, COVID-19 situation is under control in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal on rise in cases

Kejriwal said that there is no shortage of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi and added that out of 14,000 beds, only 5,000 are occupied.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the corona situation in Delhi is under control, and asserted that the number of Corona cases are rising in Delhi because the government has doubled the number of tests being done daily in the national capital. 

"I have spoken to many experts in the last few days, some say it is a second wave and some have opined against a second wave. But if we keep all these technical things aside, I have inspected the situation, the preparations, and all the data related to corona over the last few days. The situation is under control. I have been witnessing since the last few days that some people in Delhi are being complacent," Kejriwal said. 

"They do not wear masks when getting out of their homes or follow social distancing in public places. We have to go to work, earn a living, run the economy, and look after our family, but we should not be careless about Corona. We must wear masks and follow social distancing whenever we get out of our homes. Many people are not getting tested for Corona," he added. 

He also said that the daily death rate in the city is not only the lowest in the country but also across the world. The fatality rate in Delhi is 1.4 per cent, which is lower than the national fatality rate which lies at 1.7 per cent. Out of a total of 14,000 corona beds available in Delhi hospitals, 5,000 remain occupied out of which 1,600-1,700 beds are assigned to residents of states other than Delhi.

"We formed separate teams of the doctors and inspected every hospital in Delhi, be it a private hospital, a government hospital, an MCD Hospital, etc. We conducted audits of these hospitals to find out the reasons behind the rising number of deaths in a particular hospital. People are getting infected but they are also recovering swiftly. Around 87 per cent of the people have recovered in Delhi, the national recovery rate is 77 per cent," he added. 

The data between August 15 and September 5 shows that fatality rate of Delhi is 1.4 per cent, which means that out of 100 infected people, one is losing their life to the virus. The fatality rate of the country is 1.7 per cent.

"The death count is the lowest not only across the country but across the world, which means that the death rate yesterday was 0.4 per cent. The day before yesterday, there were 2,737 corona cases, and there were 19 deaths which means the death rate that day was 0.6 per cent. If we compare this to June the number of cases on June 27 was 2,900, and there were 66 deaths due to corona," he said.

He added that there were days in June when the daily number of deaths was more than 100, and today the number of deaths ranges between 10-20 despite the same number of corona positive cases.

