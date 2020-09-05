Punjab CM Amarinder Singh attacks Kejriwal govt, says AAP 'begged' for Centre’s help

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Launching a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh said that no wonder the national capital was witnessing another surge of coronavirus cases as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was busy touting the Delhi model as an example for other states to follow.

Unlike the Kejriwal government, which had to beg for Centre’s help when the cases peaked in Delhi, Punjab was fully prepared to handle crisis, Amarinder said.

Attacking state AAP leaders, the chief minister said they seemed ‘more focused on launching a personal attack’ against him rather than ‘condemning the Covid disinformation campaign’ being run by anti- social elements in the state’s villages.

​“This showed the extent to which AAP is ready to stoop to further their political agenda in the state, where they have completely lost the confidence of people,” the CM said, adding that the AAP do not want people to know the about fabrication.