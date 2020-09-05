STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Relief in fixed power charges soon says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission recently announced a new power tariff for 2020-21 with no hike in the rates.

Published: 05th September 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | PTI)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will provide relief from fixed charges on electricity being levied upon industries and commercial units in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met traders and industrial associations and assured them that adequate steps will be taken to provide relief regarding the fixed power charges.

The traders and industrialists in the city have been demanding relief from fixed charges, saying their shops and factories were closed due to the lockdown and also because they suffered losses due to the shutdown of all commercial and industrial activities.

Over the last few days, many trader associations and industrial associations have met the chief minister and requested him to intervene in this regard.

“CM assured the representatives of the traders and industrial associations that steps to provide ease for fixed power charges, to owners of commercial and industrial units will be taken by the Delhi government as soon as possible,” said the government in a statement. The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission recently announced a new power tariff for 2020-21 with no hike in the rates.

However, it did not provide any relief on fixed charges for industrial units. The non-domestic and industrial consumers of electricity in Delhi have to pay Rs 250 per kVA as monthly fixed charges. Kejriwal government has pointed out that the revenue situation of the Delhi government has taken a hit owing to the complete shutdown of businesses and the economy due to the pandemic.

The revenue has fallen from Rs 3,500 crore in April in the previous year to Rs 300 crore this year in for the same month. Following the Unlock guidelines of the Centre, the Delhi government has allowed several economic activities at several stages. It has announced various measures to revive the economy of Delhi.

A special committee under the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) constituted a 12-member expert committee to explore economic reform measures to help businesses recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi electricity
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp