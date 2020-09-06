STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After 73 days, Delhi once again registers 3,000 fresh COVID-19 cases

From June 27 onwards, the cases had started showing a downward trend with new reports being in the 2,000 range.

Published: 06th September 2020 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi coronavirus

Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  New cases of Covid-19 continue to show an upward trend in the national capital as the city registered more than 3,000 cases once again. According to Sunday’s health bulletin, Delhi registered 3,256 fresh positive cases. The last time there were cases in the 3,000-mark was 73 days ago, on June 26 when the number of new positive cases was 3,460.

From June 27 onwards, the cases had started showing a downward trend with new reports being in the 2,000 range. The number of active Covid-19 cases has also once again gone above 20,000. Just a month ago, the active cases had gone down to four digits, which happened after a gap of more than two months. 

The last time active cases were below the 10K-mark before August was back in May 29 when the total number of active cases was 9,576. Due to an increase in the number of fresh cases the number of containment zones in the city has gone up as well. The city currently has more than 1,000 containment zones. 

There has also been a rise of 80 per cent in the number of home isolation cases of coronavirus in the national capital over the last 16 days. On August 21, the total number of Covid cases in home isolation was 5,818, while on September 6 the number stood at  11,010.

There has been an upsurge in hospital bed occupancy over the past few days as well with some hospitals even running out of beds with ventilation support. Medica experts believe that the rise in number of fresh cases is down to citizens in the city not following social distancing guidelines. 

Containment zones on the up as well
Delhi on Sunday also breached the 1K-mark for the total number of containment zones. Total number of such zones was 589 a little over two weeks ago.

