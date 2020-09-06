STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Day after filing stolen vehicle complaint, owner receives challan for breaching speed  in Delhi

A day later, the owner received a text from traffic police asking him to pay a fine as the vehicle was found breaching the speed limit near Mundka.

Published: 06th September 2020 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Fine, Challan, Traffic police

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Within 24 hours of a car being allegedly stolen from east Delhi, its owner received a challan from traffic police for over speeding on NH-10 in the national capital.

The vehicle was parked near a hospital in West Vinod Nagar on the night of August 24 and was found missing the next afternoon.

A day later, the owner received a text from traffic police asking him to pay a fine as the vehicle was found breaching the speed limit near Mundka.

His wife, a theatre artist, said she had to park the car on the road near a hospital because of an emergency.

"Unfortunately, I parked the car on the road because there was a family emergency," she said.

"I recall parking my vehicle around 9.45 pm and the next day, when I returned to check, it was not there. I then checked impound lots but couldn't find it. I thought my vehicle was towed away but that was not the case either," she said, requesting anonymity.

She had kept a mobile phone, driving license, debit card, RC document and voter-ID inside the vehicle, according to the FIR filed online on August 25.

But in less than 24 hours, her husband received the text message from traffic police informing him about the challan.

The message received around 11.21 am stated, "The car was found over-speeding at NH-10 Rohtak Road, Bahadurgarh to Mundka on August 26", raising their hopes that police would now be able to trace the vehicle as it was very much plying on the roads of the national capital.

The FIR, which was registered at Mandawali police station, was transferred to Madhu Vihar police station as the area from where the car was stolen came under it, a police officer said.

"We collected details from the traffic challan but it was not of much help.

The picture of the driver was not clear.

An anti auto-theft squad team of the district is trying to trace the stolen vehicle.

We are also trying to find out the gangs involved to get leads," he added.

An officer investigating the case said they checked the footage from a CCTV camera on the opposite side of the road where the vehicle was parked but did not find any lead.

The owner said, "The car was challaned for over-speeding but when we checked the photo captured by the camera, neither the registration number of the vehicle appeared clear nor could we identify the driver.

But we are trying to trace the vehicle.

"  In July, the husband of a Delhi court judge received a traffic challan for over speeding two months after their car was stolen from their west Delhi residence.

In the same month, a resident of Hari Nagar in West Delhi received a traffic challan more than 20 days after his car was stolen near Vivek Vihar police station in east Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi vehicle theft Delhi traffic challan speeding challan
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp