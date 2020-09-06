Day before Delhi metro service resumption, Transport minister inspects Rajiv Chowk station

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot inspected the Rajiv Chowk Metro station on Sunday, a day before the resumption of metro train services in the national capital, and expressed satisfaction over safety measures taken against COVID-19.

He said if both the Delhi Metro management and people responsibly follow the protocols in place, safe train operations will set another benchmark in the 'Delhi model' of fighting COVID-19.

Gahlot visited the Rajiv Chowk metro station to take stock of the preparations made by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Delhi Transport department for the resumption of metro services from September 7.

He was accompanied by senior DMRC and transport department officials.

"I am glad that metro services are finally resuming in the city tomorrow. I inspected the station and am satisfied with the arrangements in place," he said after the inspection.

Rajiv Chowk, despite being one of the busiest stations, has ensured that all precautions are in place as per the standard operating procedures, the minister said.

"I appeal to all Delhi Metro users to follow social distancing at the stations and inside the coaches.

I am assured that if both the management and Delhiites responsibly follow the protocols in place, we will be able to set another benchmark of the Delhi model of fighting COVID.

" After being closed for over five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi Metro services will be resumed in three stages from September 7-12, but stations located in containment zones will remain closed.

Train services will commence with adequate frequency as they were before March 22, which may be increased or decreased as per requirement.

However, due to trains halting for longer duration at stations, there will be a minor increase in time required for a trip.

Also, because of the threat of infection, tokens will not be available for commuting and only smart cards will be allowed.

The Delhi Transport Department has provided civil defence volunteers and enforcement teams to be deployed at metro stations to manage crowds, ensure social distancing, and guide travellers.

Suitable markings at stations and inside the trains have also been done to ensure social distancing.

Only asymptomatic people would be allowed to travel after thermal screening, officials said.

An automatic sanitiser dispenser machine has also been made available at every entry point for passengers.

Delhi Metro has come up with an ingenious way to avoid hand contact with the elevator buttons by providing a foot-operated lift mechanism.

They have also made a proper announcement system to regularly inform the commuters about safety measures.

Even the coaches in metro trains have instructions on its wall about all the protocols to be followed while travelling.

Currently, only one gate for entry and exit has been allowed and signboards are installed at every important point to guide the passengers, an official said.