Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal kicks off 10-week long anti-dengue campaign

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Sunday kicked off its 10-week long anti-dengue campaign, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inspecting his house for signs of accumulated stagnant clean water and changing it. Under this year’s dengue awareness campaign school students will be given the responsibility to spread the campaign among their classmates and friends.

“The rainy season is here again, and it is the first week of September. We all know that at this point, the breeding of mosquitoes that spread dengue is at a peak. We have to save ourselves and our family from dengue,” he said. “Like last year, today is the first Sunday, and for the next 10 Sundays, please spend 10 minutes inspecting your homes for stagnant clean water at 10 am. Please drain the standing water and replace it,” Kejriwal added.

दिल्ली के लोगों ने एक बार फिर डेंगू के ख़िलाफ़ जंग की शुरुआत कर दी है, अगले 10 हफ़्ते चलने वाले इस महाअभियान में आज पहले रविवार को मैंने भी अपने घर में जमा साफ़ पानी को बदला और मच्छर पैदा होने की सम्भावना को खत्म किया। #10Hafte10Baje10Minute

हर रविवार, डेंगू पर वार pic.twitter.com/RSp5m7X1Q2 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 6, 2020

All Delhi cabinet ministers, multiple MLAs and senior party functionaries took part in the campaign and uploaded pictures on social media platforms. The program targets to motivate the citizens of Delhi to self-inspect their homes for mosquito breeding in areas where stagnant water has accumulated. Such conditions are ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes which can lead to spread of vector-borne diseases like Dengue, Malaria, and Chikungunya.

According to the government officials, in the second year of the ‘10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute’ campaign children will be encouraged to take part in the campaign by assigning them homework on behalf of the schools and asking them to call their friends to encourage them to take part in the campaign as well.

“After the campaign was launched in September 2019, there were only 2,036 dengue cases in Delhi which resulted in two deaths, as compared to 2015, when Dengue cases were 15,867 and there were 60 deaths,” said a statement from the Delhi government. “The people of Delhi have once again started a war against dengue. On the first Sunday of this 10-week massive campaign, I have also changed the clean water accumulated in my house and eliminated the possibility of mosquito-borne diseases,” Kejriwal tweeted.