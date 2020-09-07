Students satisfied with safety measures at DU exam centres

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) kicked off with most students appearing satisfied with sanitisation arrangements made at the exam centres, but some said the social-distancing norms should be followed more strictly.

The DUET is being organised in 24 cities across the country for admission to 133 courses, including several undergraduate, PG MPhil and PhD courses.

Abhishek Baniya, who appeared for LLM entrance exam at a centre in Delhi’s Dwarka, said social-distancing norms were not followed strictly but the place was sanitised frequently.

“They had a basement where we were made to wait. They were sending people one by one. They were doing a good job but since there was a huge rush, the norms could not be followed to the core,” the student said after giving the exam.