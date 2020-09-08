STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Metro resumes operations, sees over 15,000 ridership

The first four hours saw about 7,500 passengers and the ridership in the evening was approximately 8,000. 

Published: 08th September 2020 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Commuters travel in metro train as Delhi Metro resumes operations in a graded manner in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line reopened after nearly six months on Monday but without the usual teeming crowds given the ongoing pandemic. According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), at least 15,500 people used the metro which, as per the graded resumption plan, operated from 07:00 AM to 11 AM in the morning and 4 PM to 8 PM in the evening. 

The first four hours saw about 7,500 passengers and the ridership in the evening was approximately 8,000. “Operations on the first day were smooth. DMRC got complete cooperation from commuters who availed the services after 169 days with all new norms of travel in place,” said Anuj Dayal, (Executive Director), Corporate Communications, DMRC.Also, 1,115 Smart Cards were sold after metro reopened with digital payment being the only mode of transaction inside the metro stations for now.  

CM Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the reopening of Delhi Metro. “I am happy that the metro is starting from today. The metro has made good arrangements. We all should not be negligent in taking precautions,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Metro yellow line Unlokc 4 Coronavirus
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp