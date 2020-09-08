Delhi Metro resumes operations, sees over 15,000 ridership

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line reopened after nearly six months on Monday but without the usual teeming crowds given the ongoing pandemic. According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), at least 15,500 people used the metro which, as per the graded resumption plan, operated from 07:00 AM to 11 AM in the morning and 4 PM to 8 PM in the evening.

The first four hours saw about 7,500 passengers and the ridership in the evening was approximately 8,000. “Operations on the first day were smooth. DMRC got complete cooperation from commuters who availed the services after 169 days with all new norms of travel in place,” said Anuj Dayal, (Executive Director), Corporate Communications, DMRC.Also, 1,115 Smart Cards were sold after metro reopened with digital payment being the only mode of transaction inside the metro stations for now.

CM Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the reopening of Delhi Metro. “I am happy that the metro is starting from today. The metro has made good arrangements. We all should not be negligent in taking precautions,” he said.