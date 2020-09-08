STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Metro's Blue Line, Pink Line to resume services from Wednesday after 171-day hiatus

On Monday, the Delhi Metro had resumed services on its Yellow Line, with curtailed operations and a slew of measures for safety of passengers and employees.

Published: 08th September 2020 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

A DMRC staffer sanitises a coach in the city on Tuesday | PARVEEN NEGI

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After successfully re-opening the metro service on Yellow Line, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is all set to open two other busy lines — Blue and Pink, from Wednesday for the public. The services on these lines will be re-opening after 171 days with interchange facilities at nine major stations.

The Blue Line number 3/4 connecting Dwarka to Electronic City/Vaishali (65.35 km/58 stations) and Pink Line number — 7 connecting from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar (57.58 km & 38 stations) will be reopen as part of the Stage-I of resumption of Metro services. Services on these two corridors will be available from 7 am to 11 am and from 4 pm to 8 pm along with Yellow/Rapid Lines which have bee operational since Monday.

The two corridors will ensure availability of nine of the existing 28 interchange Metro stations such as Rajouri Garden (Blue Line & Pink Like), INA Delhi Haat (Yellow & Pink Line), Mayur Vihar Phase – I (Blue Line & Pink Line) Karkarduma (Blue Line & Pink Line), Rajiv Chowk (Blue Line & Yellow Line), Yamuna Bank (Blue Line 3 & 4), Anand Vihar ISBT (Blue Line & Pink Line), Azadpur (Pink Line & Yellow Line) and Sikanderpur (Yellow Line & Rapid Metro). “DMRC will be running 66 trains on Blue Line performing around 478 train trips during morning and evening hours on 9th and 10th September. Similarly, 27 trains with about 228 trips from Majlis Park to Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 and 13 trains with around 291 trips from Trilok Puri-Sanjay Lake to Shiv Vihar sections of Pink line will be put into service on these two days.

The trips, will be subsequently increased as the operational timing of services gets extended on 11th and 12th September with the opening of other Lines in a graded manner,” said Anuj Dayal, Executive Director, Corporate Communication, DMRC. The list of gates which will remain open for entry at each station along with all necessary updates will be available at the official website of DMRC — www.delhimetrorail.com — for easy access of information. In addition to above the lines, three more — Red, Green and Violet will also resume services from September 10 with the same schedule of four hours as per Stage-I plan of resuming Metro services.

