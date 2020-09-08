STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Issue digital degrees within seven days: HC to Delhi University

The judge also observed that there was lack of coordination between the Delhi University and its lawyers who were not being given proper instructions by the varsity.

Delhi University

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Delhi University to issue within seven working days digital degree certificates to students who have already graduated and urgently require the document for taking admission in a foreign varsity or employment.

“Getting a degree is an event for a student but it has really become a torture,” Justice Prathiba M Singh said.The HC was unhappy that despite its earlier order, the varsity was not issuing digital degrees to pass out students and was demanding physical copy of proofs attached in the email requesting issuance of the document.

The judge also observed that there was lack of coordination between the Delhi University and its lawyers who were not being given proper instructions by the varsity.Justice Singh directed the university to place before it separately, the timeline by when digital degrees will be issued on urgent and non-urgent requests.
The high court said the students who have already made urgent requests for a digital degree on the varsity website, shall again send an email to the varsity and attach any document stating the urgency.

“For such students digital degree certificates be issued within seven working days. Requirement for physical copy of documents be removed with immediate effect,” Justice Singh said.Till now 30,000 students have given requests on the varsity’s portal for digital certificates.

It noted that earlier it was informed by the Dean (Examinations) Professor Vinay Gupta and Joint Director of DU Computer Centre Dr Sanjeev Singh, that data of students up till November 2019 was available with the varsity. However, on Monday, it was informed that the university only has data of students till 2017.

With agency inputs

