No prescription needed for coronavirus testing: Delhi CM

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has announced to scrap the rule of having a medical prescription first before going to have the RT-PCR tests done.

"Delhi govt has increased testing multi-fold. I have directed the Health Minister this morning that Doctor’s prescription should not be asked for testing. Anyone can get himself tested (sic)," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi govt has increased testing multi-fold.



I have directed Health Minister this morning that Doctor’s prescription shud not be asked for testing. Anyone can get himself tested. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 8, 2020

The CM's reaction came following the Delhi High Court of Tuesday ordered that doctor's prescription will not be mandatory for those going voluntarily for RT/PCR test to detect COVID-19 infection.

The court's decision came at a time when per day cases are rising rapidly in the city. The HC has asked the private laboratories to allow 2,000 COVID-19 tests a day out of 14,000 RTPCR tests for those who want to undergo the voluntary screening. Initially, the testing will be done on a trial basis.

Till now it was mandatory for a person to have a doctor's prescription or symptoms to get tested for the virus.

A bench of justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said people need to carry Aadhaar card for Delhi address proof and fill up a form as prescribed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for COVID-19 testing.

"There has not been any official order yet from the Delhi government, no direct communication of the matter to us. The moment it comes, we will be adhering to it. It will be benefiting the public, of course, now they won't have to run around for a doctor's prescription. Cases are increasing, so any way we should focus on revamping the testing," said Arvind Lal, Executive Chairman, Dr Lal PathLabs.

Last week ICMR revised its testing advisory to states and had stated that doctor’s prescription will no longer be required for people to get a Covid-19 test.

