Teenager tricked on job pretext and sold in Bihar rescued: DCW

The DCW later tried to contact the girl. However, the call was received by a man, who abruptly disconnected the call.

Swati Maliwal

DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the intervention of Delhi Commission of Women (DCW), a 17-year-old Delhi girl was rescued from Bihar, who was sold off to an orchestra owner allegedly by employment agents on the pretext of providing a job.The girl was taken to Bihar where she was forced to dance with the orchestra parties. 

According to the statement issued by the DCW, when the victim’s mother failed to register an FIR with the Delhi Police, she had complained through its helpline number 1818 set up to help women in distress.

“The mother complained that two persons had taken her daughter to Bihar on the pretext of providing her work, where she was sold off to an orchestra owner to work as a dancer for Rs1,10,000. Whenever the girl expressed her desire of going home, she was threatened by the owner and held captive. Her mother was also threatened by the traffickers to send money for her daughter’s release,” said the commission. Her father had passed away a few years back and her mother works as domestic help.

The statement said that the mother had tried filing a complaint with the police several times but her complaint wasn’t entertained. After a lot of persuasion, a daily diary (DD) entry was made.The DCW later tried to contact the girl. However, the call was received by a man, who abruptly disconnected the call.

The DCW team contacted the orchestra owner the next day and sought his assistance for a job for a girl. “The owner in Chhapra, under the impression, that he will get another girl, gave his address. Then the team contacted the district’s Sub-Divisional Police Officer to seek help after which the girl was rescued with the support of Bihar Police,” said a DCW official.

