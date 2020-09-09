90-year-old woman raped, assaulted in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 90-year-old woman was brutally raped and assaulted by a man in Najafgarh’s Chhawla area. The accused has been identified as Sonu, 37, resident of Rewla Khanpur Village. He was working as a plumber.

The incident took place on Tuesday and the accused was immediately caught. According to Delhi Commission of Woman (DCW) officials, the incident happened at around 5pm. “She was waiting for her milkman in the evening when the accused came and told her that her regular milk delivery man wasn’t available today and he will take her to the place where she could get milk. He took the lady to a farm instead and raped her,” said the DCW in a statement.