Army soldier posted at Rashtrapati Bhawan dies by suicide

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old Army jawan ended his life on Wednesday morning in the barracks of Gorkha Rifles in Rashtrapati Bhawan, police said.

The deceased was identified as Tek Bahadur Thapa, a resident of Tikhayan in Nepal, they said.

The incident was reported around 4 am at the South Avenue police station.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), Deepak Yadav, said the jawan was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the barrack of Gorkha Rifles.

A crime team visited the spot and inquest proceedings have been initiated.

He was shifted to Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment where he was declared brought dead.

On preliminary enquiry, it is found that the jawan was suffering from acute lower back pain and high blood pressure, a senior police officer said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)