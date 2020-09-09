CBI books Delhi Additional DCP for 'submitting' forged documents for DANIPS selection

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has booked Delhi Police Additional DCP Sanjay Kumar Sehrawat for allegedly submitting forged credentials and documents for selection in the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service (DANIPS), officials said Wednesday.

The agency's teams carried out searches at Sehrawat's room in DCP East office and residential premises in Pitampura on Wednesday after registering the case, they said.

Acting on a complaint against Sehrawat, a 2011-batch DANIPS official, the CBI alleged that he used credentials of another person having similar name to get selected in the service, they said.

He is posted as Additional DCP 2 in East Delhi.