Now doctor's prescription not required for COVID-19 test in Delhi

Tests will be conducted in accordance with the strategy/advisory issued by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and as per the orders issued by the Delhi government from time to time

Published: 09th September 2020 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi government on Wednesday announced that a prescription from a qualified medical practitioner is not required for COVID-19 testing in the national capital.

"Test-track-treat strategy has been adopted to ensure early detection and containment of COVID-19 pandemic. In continuation of various measures undertaken by the Delhi government to augment COVID-19 testing and to ensure that it is more accessible than ever, it has been decided that henceforth there will be no requirement of a prescription from a qualified medical practitioner for COVID-19 testing in NCT of Delhi," Health and Family Department, Delhi government said in an order.

However, tests will be conducted in accordance with the strategy/advisory issued by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and as per the orders issued by the Delhi government from time to time, it said.

ALSO READ: Doctor's prescription not mandatory for COVID-19 testing in Delhi, carry Aadhaar for address proof, says HC

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal held a review meeting over COVID-19 situation in the national capital and asked authorities to take all possible steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev were among those present at the review meeting.

With cases again rising in Delhi, Kejriwal had on Tuesday said that his government has increased testing multi-fold. He had also told Jain that a doctor's prescription should not be asked for testing and anyone can get tested.

Delhi reported 3,609 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday taking the total count of people infected with coronavirus in the national capital to 1,97,135.  

