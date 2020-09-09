Pre-recorded calls, messages by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to spread awareness

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has launched an extensive awareness campaign with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s pre-recorded calls and multimedia messages appealing to the people to follow Covid-19 safety precautions like wearing a face cover, following social distancing and getting tested for the virus.

Other media platforms such as radio, television and outdoor publicity materials such as billboards will also be part of the campaign, disseminating the chief minister’s message, according to a Delhi government statement.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejirwal is directly appealing to the people of Delhi to wear masks and follow social distancing through pre-recorded calls and other modes of communication. One crore people of the national capital will be approached through the pre-recorded calls, it said.

“The chief minister will also be reaching out to the people through radio, TV, outdoor hoardings and digital platforms on how to avoid corona and take precautions,” the statement said.