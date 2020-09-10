STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 test mandatory for MLAs to attend Delhi Assembly session

No visitors will be allowed during the Fourth Part of First Session of the Seventh Legislative Assembly commencing from September 14 in the Legislative Assembly Complex.

Delhi Assembly

Delhi Assembly. (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: COVID-19 test is mandatory for members of Delhi Assembly to attend the one-day session on September 14, according to the Assembly Secretariat.

The sitting of the assembly will commence at 2 pm. All members will have to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

"Speaker has directed that all Members are required to mandatorily carry Covid-19 test report (RT-PCR) done prior to 48 hours of the sitting/session i.e. 14/09/2020 for the purpose of attending the sitting/session on 14/09/2020," read the release from the Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

The MLAs may get RT-PCR test done at their level or attend the Assembly Complex on September 11 between 10 AM and 1 PM along with their Aadhar Card for the RT-PCR Test.

"Members are requested to confine the text of the Special Mention to 8-10 lines only and not to deviate from the original text while raising the same on the floor of the House. Any deviation will be disallowed and treated as summarily expunged from the proceedings. The matter should relate to only one Department and raise only one issue," read the release. 

