STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19: Too early to write off plasma therapy, say medical experts

ICMR released a study that noted that plasma therapy for Covid-19 did not show any sign of reducing Covid mortality or arresting the progression of the disease.

Published: 10th September 2020 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

An ICMR study found that the plasma therapy failed to benefit Covid patients (File Photo)

An ICMR study found that the plasma therapy failed to benefit Covid patients (File Photo)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Medical experts believe that it is too early to write off plasma therapy as an ineffective form of treatment for Covid-19.

On Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) released a study that noted that plasma therapy for Covid-19 did not show any sign of reducing Covid mortality or arresting the progression of the disease.

“The concept of plasma therapy is not new, it has been used earlier as well for other diseases. It is giving antibodies to a patient... The therapy had worked earlier for another virus. When used on Covid patients, it showed results and provided an impression that it is helpful. But now reports are coming in that it may not be as useful,” said Dr Lalit Kant, former scientist 'G' and head (Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases Division), ICMR.

Dr Kant noted that in absence of any other alternative, plasma therapy emerged as one a procedure to save critically ill patients. However, the duration of the existence of Covid antibodies in a person is still questionable, he added. “Initially it was being said HCQ is effective but later it turned out to be not as impactful.

A similar case is seen with Remdisirvir. It is not known if the medicine can fully work on a Covid19 patient but it's offered because nothing else is available. The same goes for plasma therapy —  the hospitals can at least say they tried to save a patient's life because people are now under the impression that it works,” he added.

The city government has been quite vocal about the success of plasma therapy. A response regarding the matter was sought from state Health Minister Satyendar Jain but he could not be reached for a comment.
“The study is not from Delhi, so it is difficult to comment. We are also running trials. Once we compile and submit the data, we will be able to comment.

The therapy has an effect. We need to see if the plasma can neutralise the antigen and after that whatever effect is there that is minimum. We cannot write it off. This is my personal opinion,” said Dr BL Sherwal, Medical Director, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Plasma therapy
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp