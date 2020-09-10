COVID-19: Too early to write off plasma therapy, say medical experts

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Medical experts believe that it is too early to write off plasma therapy as an ineffective form of treatment for Covid-19.

On Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) released a study that noted that plasma therapy for Covid-19 did not show any sign of reducing Covid mortality or arresting the progression of the disease.

“The concept of plasma therapy is not new, it has been used earlier as well for other diseases. It is giving antibodies to a patient... The therapy had worked earlier for another virus. When used on Covid patients, it showed results and provided an impression that it is helpful. But now reports are coming in that it may not be as useful,” said Dr Lalit Kant, former scientist 'G' and head (Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases Division), ICMR.

Dr Kant noted that in absence of any other alternative, plasma therapy emerged as one a procedure to save critically ill patients. However, the duration of the existence of Covid antibodies in a person is still questionable, he added. “Initially it was being said HCQ is effective but later it turned out to be not as impactful.

A similar case is seen with Remdisirvir. It is not known if the medicine can fully work on a Covid19 patient but it's offered because nothing else is available. The same goes for plasma therapy — the hospitals can at least say they tried to save a patient's life because people are now under the impression that it works,” he added.

The city government has been quite vocal about the success of plasma therapy. A response regarding the matter was sought from state Health Minister Satyendar Jain but he could not be reached for a comment.

“The study is not from Delhi, so it is difficult to comment. We are also running trials. Once we compile and submit the data, we will be able to comment.

The therapy has an effect. We need to see if the plasma can neutralise the antigen and after that whatever effect is there that is minimum. We cannot write it off. This is my personal opinion,” said Dr BL Sherwal, Medical Director, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.