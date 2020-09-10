Dedicated police teams for checking COVID-19 norm violations in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has directed all police stations to form one dedicated team in their district to prosecute people found not following Covid-19 protocols.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police will select one location/area by rotation where violation is noticed for prosecution under the supervision of an inspector.

"As such, one dedicated team from all the police stations of districts shall prosecute in uniform at one location from 6AM to 10 PM every day," said Chinmoy Biswal, DCP, Headquarters. Police personnel engaged in picket and patrol duties and those engaged in crime control are kept out of the ambit of Covid duty and will concentrate on their primary job of crime control and law and order management.

Similarly, traffic police would be focussing on traffic management, road safety and prosecution only for traffic rules violations. "All challan books which are not required by district /traffic policemen shall be taken back," said Biswal.