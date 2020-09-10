STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC says no coercive action against AltNews co-founder

The NCPCR complaint referred to the photo of a girl and her father shared by Zubair on Twitter during an online spat with the minor’s father.

Published: 10th September 2020 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the police to not take any coercive steps against fact-check website Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair in a case of allegedly threatening, torturing a minor girl on social media.

Justice Yogesh Khanna sought response of the police and National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), on whose complaint a case was lodged, on the journalist’s plea seeking quashing of the FIR against him.

The NCPCR complaint referred to the photo of a girl and her father shared by Zubair on Twitter during an online spat with the minor’s father. The high court also directed Twitter India to cooperate with the Delhi police in the investigation of the matter.

The accused approached the high court seeking quashing of the FIR against him. He also sought a copy of the FIR saying the cyber cell refused to provide him the document. Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra, representing the state and DCP of police, said though he has no instructions from the department about the matter but as an officer of the court he has no objection in supplying the copy of the FIR to the accused as he has a right to know the allegations against him.

The high court asked the police to provide him the copy of FIR so that he can respond to the allegations.
The high court asked Delhi Police and DCP Cyber Cell Anyesh Roy to file a status report within eight weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on December 8.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi High Court Alt News
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp