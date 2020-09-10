Delhi HC says no coercive action against AltNews co-founder

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the police to not take any coercive steps against fact-check website Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair in a case of allegedly threatening, torturing a minor girl on social media.

Justice Yogesh Khanna sought response of the police and National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), on whose complaint a case was lodged, on the journalist’s plea seeking quashing of the FIR against him.

The NCPCR complaint referred to the photo of a girl and her father shared by Zubair on Twitter during an online spat with the minor’s father. The high court also directed Twitter India to cooperate with the Delhi police in the investigation of the matter.

The accused approached the high court seeking quashing of the FIR against him. He also sought a copy of the FIR saying the cyber cell refused to provide him the document. Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra, representing the state and DCP of police, said though he has no instructions from the department about the matter but as an officer of the court he has no objection in supplying the copy of the FIR to the accused as he has a right to know the allegations against him.

The high court asked the police to provide him the copy of FIR so that he can respond to the allegations.

The high court asked Delhi Police and DCP Cyber Cell Anyesh Roy to file a status report within eight weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on December 8.