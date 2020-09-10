Identify rioters, get Rs 10,000 reward: Delhi Police

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Wednesday announced a reward of `10,000 for providing information on any persons or rioters involved in the violence that took place in the North East district in February. The communal riots had claimed the lives of about 53 people and injured hundreds.

The notice from North East District Police said that the people who will provide information to arrest the culprits and will be awarded Rs 10,000. “The identity of the informer will be kept anonymous and police will keep a track on them for their safety,” said the police in the statement.

The people who have information or details in the riots shall inform concerned Station House Officer (SHO), Investigative Officer (IO) or contact on 011 22829334, 011 22829335 or can sent mail to dcpnortheast-dl@nic.in or adcp1-northeast-dl@nic.in.