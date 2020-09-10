Relief in rent for vendors, artists and craftsmen at Dilli Haats

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Tourism department has decided to provide stalls in Dilli Haats at discounted rates in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was taken in the board meeting of Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) on Wednesday, which was chaired by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

Artists and artisans, who couldn’t afford expensive stalls at Dilli Haat and other places due to the pandemic and lockdown, would be provided kiosks at an economical rate, Sisodia said. Earlier, an artist or craftsman had to pay up hefty charges to book a stall. After the decision, the department will provide the same for just Rs 500-600.

Concession would also be given to vendors who run food stalls inside Dilli Haats and other places, an official of the department said.

“It has been decided to waive off the rent for these vendors for the entire duration of the lockdown. In many cases, it has also been decided to give considerable concession in the normal fare till October 31,” said the official.

Terming the present situation a huge challenge especially for the tourism and hospitality industry, Sisodia said that DTTDC wants to retain vendors or operators who have been associated with it for a long time.

“This will not only enable these operators to consolidate their business activity but also for DTTDC in getting regular revenue for a longer period,” he said. Due to the lockdown, all the properties leased by the Corporation had to be closed from March 20.

They were later allowed to reopen at different stages. DTTDC also manages the Garden of Five Senses and Nature Bazaar. Sisodia hoped that the concession would provide the much-needed relief to the people associated with the tourism development of Delhi and with their help, the tourism activities in Delhi will soon be back on track.