STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Relief in rent for vendors, artists and craftsmen at Dilli Haats

The decision was taken in the board meeting of Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) on Wednesday, which was chaired by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

Published: 10th September 2020 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Haath

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Tourism department has decided to provide stalls in Dilli Haats at discounted rates in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was taken in the board meeting of Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) on Wednesday, which was chaired by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

Artists and artisans, who couldn’t afford expensive stalls at Dilli Haat and other places due to the pandemic and lockdown, would be provided kiosks at an economical rate, Sisodia said. Earlier, an artist or craftsman had to pay up hefty charges to book a stall. After the decision, the department will provide the same for just Rs 500-600.

Concession would also be given to vendors who run food stalls inside Dilli Haats and other places, an official of the department said. 

“It has been decided to waive off the rent for these vendors for the entire duration of the lockdown. In many cases, it has also been decided to give considerable concession in the normal fare till October 31,” said the official.

Terming the present situation a huge challenge especially for the tourism and hospitality industry, Sisodia said that DTTDC wants to retain vendors or operators who have been associated with it for a long time.

“This will not only enable these operators to consolidate their business activity but also for DTTDC in getting regular revenue for a longer period,” he said. Due to the lockdown, all the properties leased by the Corporation had to be closed from March 20.

They were later allowed to reopen at different stages. DTTDC also manages the Garden of Five Senses and Nature Bazaar. Sisodia hoped that the concession would provide the much-needed relief to the people associated with the tourism development of Delhi and with their help, the tourism activities in Delhi will soon be back on track.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Haat
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp