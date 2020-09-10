Three-member committee to boost Delhi’s revenue

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government constituted a three-member committee on Wednesday with an aim to boost the revenue for the national capital.

Deputy CM and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia formed the committee under the chairmanship of the Excise Commissioner to suggest measures for augmenting the state excise duty revenue.

This committee will formulate policies to generate more jobs in the restaurant and hospitality industry and to boost the business of this industry. “Other responsibility of this committee would be to suggest measures for simplifying the liquor pricing mechanism and checking malpractices and evasion of duty in the liquor trade,” said the statement.

Delhi government has recently allowed liquor to be sold in bars. Hotels and restaurants were allowed to start operations with full precautions a week ago. These measures were taken to boost government revenue. The hotel and restaurant industry is a major source of Delhi economy almost 8 percent of the revenue contribution to the government is through these establishments.

“The Delhi government wants the business of this industry to grow rapidly, which will generate employment and also contribute to the economy of Delhi. The committee will hold consultations with stakeholders and it is also authorised to consider the representations received by the government on the above issue. The committee will submit its report within two weeks,” it said.