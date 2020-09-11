STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

600 LED screens to spread awareness on COVID-19 across Delhi

The LED screens will also display information and details about the policies, steps, initiatives of the AAP government.

Published: 11th September 2020 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, bengaluru

For representational purpose. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a bid to generate awareness about the Covid-19 outbreak, social distancing, masks, testing centres, and ‘dos and don’ts’ in lockdown, the Public Works Department (PWD) is going to install 600 informative LED Screens across the city.

The LED screens will also display information and details about the policies, steps, initiatives of the AAP government.

It will also display public-oriented information including government schemes, doorstep delivery, hospitals, care centres, dispensaries alloted for Covid tests and others. The PWD has floated tenders recently for consultancy services to identify location, area, wifi facility and others. 

“Currently, we have issued tenders for consultancy services for providing 600 LED screens at various locations in Delhi. The selected consultant will do a survey for locations and get approval from various authorities/departments of GNCTD/GOI/local bodies to install the screens,” said a senior PWD official.

“Once the completion of area survey, finalisation of locations, preparation of SOP, type and size of LED screens and cameras, pole designing, as well as pole foundation specification liaisoning with other civic agencies, execution, road cutting, etc, the tender for installation will begin,” added the official. 

This will be the first time that LED screens will be installed in large numbers across the city for public information. It will be directly monitored by the control room 24/7. “Currently, such big LED screens are installed in some areas of Delhi such as ITO, AIIMS, Safdurjung, which provide pollution and air quality levels in the city and in particular areas.

The upcoming LED screens will provide details on various things such as government policies, road safety, woman safety, maps, pollution level, important helpline numbers, and so on,” said the official.

TAGS
COVID 19 Delhi PWD LED screens Covid awreness
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet and prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
When India had less than 60,000 COVID cases, actual infection was over 100 times bigger: ICMR study
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp