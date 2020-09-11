600 LED screens to spread awareness on COVID-19 across Delhi

Gayathri Mani By

NEW DELHI: In a bid to generate awareness about the Covid-19 outbreak, social distancing, masks, testing centres, and ‘dos and don’ts’ in lockdown, the Public Works Department (PWD) is going to install 600 informative LED Screens across the city.

The LED screens will also display information and details about the policies, steps, initiatives of the AAP government.

It will also display public-oriented information including government schemes, doorstep delivery, hospitals, care centres, dispensaries alloted for Covid tests and others. The PWD has floated tenders recently for consultancy services to identify location, area, wifi facility and others.

“Currently, we have issued tenders for consultancy services for providing 600 LED screens at various locations in Delhi. The selected consultant will do a survey for locations and get approval from various authorities/departments of GNCTD/GOI/local bodies to install the screens,” said a senior PWD official.

“Once the completion of area survey, finalisation of locations, preparation of SOP, type and size of LED screens and cameras, pole designing, as well as pole foundation specification liaisoning with other civic agencies, execution, road cutting, etc, the tender for installation will begin,” added the official.

This will be the first time that LED screens will be installed in large numbers across the city for public information. It will be directly monitored by the control room 24/7. “Currently, such big LED screens are installed in some areas of Delhi such as ITO, AIIMS, Safdurjung, which provide pollution and air quality levels in the city and in particular areas.

The upcoming LED screens will provide details on various things such as government policies, road safety, woman safety, maps, pollution level, important helpline numbers, and so on,” said the official.