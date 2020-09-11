STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DDA set to open more centres for people to seek property rights in illegal colonies

A senior official of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), said on Thursday that the agency has activated a new processing centre at Rohini to facilitate property owners.

Published: 11th September 2020 09:19 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Three new Common Service Centres (CSCs) at Pitampura, Dwarka and Lakshmi Nagar will be operational in 15 days, where the proprietors seeking ownership rights for their properties situated in unauthorised colonies can submit their applications.  

A senior official of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), said on Thursday that the agency has activated a new processing centre at Rohini to facilitate property owners. “Three new processing centers Pitampura, Dwarka and Lakshmi Nagar will be made operational in the next 15 days to speed up the process,” said the official.

In October, the Central government allowed a proposal to confer ownership rights to properties in 1, 731unathorised colonies under Unauthorized Colony in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojna (PM-UDAY).

The scheme is likely to benefit 40 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies in the national capital. The DDA was nominated as a nodal agency to execute the ownership rights, which has launched a separate portal for the purpose.

According to the DDA, 26,705 applicants have filed applications on its portal and 1,348 residents have been issued the ownership rights so far. GIS survey work has been done for 11, 188 applications and 4,131 applicants have been issued deficiencies notes, to which they can file on-line replies. A total of 1342 applications have been rejected for not confirming PM-UDAY regulations.

“In addition to 28 help desks, residents of unauthorised colonies can walk into the nearest CSC to apply for ownership rights and also file replies to the Deficiency Memos issued. Almost 1,400 CSCs have been integrated by the DDA with the PM-UDAY scheme.

The locations of the help desks and CSCs are available on DDA website for information of the public,” said the official. Trained officials at the CSC will help the people to register under the scheme. “Once registered, the CSC will provide the print-out of the acknowledgment receipt to the resident,” he said.

26,705 applications filed, 1342 rejected  
