Delhi hospitals ordered to ramp up ICU beds amid surge in COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI: Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed authorities to increase the number of ICU beds in hospitals and take steps to contain the spread of the infection, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday.

Jain also said plasma therapy will continue to be used in Delhi as it is proving to be effective in people who are in stage one or two of Covid-19 treatment, but not in stage three or those on ventilators.

He said this when asked to respond about an Indian Council of Medical Research-funded study which has found that use of convalescent plasma therapy in coronavirus-infected patients does not help in reducing mortality or progression to severe Covid-19 stage.

The chief minister had on Wednesday held a review meeting with Jain, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, senior officials and medical superintendents of Delhi government-run hospitals and asked them to take all possible steps to prevent the spread of virus.

“The meeting was held to assess the current situation of Covid-19 and medical superintendents of all hospitals were present in it. The main outcome of the meeting was that CM has directed authorities to increase the number of ICU beds (in hospitals),” Jain said.

“Delhi recorded highest cases spike so far. But, it is also because we have gone aggressive on testing, with over 54,000 tests, highest ever in Delhi. And, we had set a target of 40,000 tests per day. So, we do not want to to leave any infected person in tracing,” Jain.

Out target is to ensure “zero mortality” and treatment protocols have been standardised, Jain added. Jain further vouched for plasma therapy as an effective treatment to combat Covid.

“I myself am a Covid survivor and was administered plasma therapy, so I am telling,” the state health minister said.

With festivals approaching, CM urges caution

With the festival season kicking in from next month, CM Kejriwal urged people to take precautions against Covid.

“Many festivals are approaching in the coming months. While the pandemic is under control in Delhi, it is important to have preventive measures in place to contain the spread of Covid at places of worship,” he said. While the festival of Navaratri begins on October 17, Diwali is on November 14