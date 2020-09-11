STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi records over 4000 COVID-19 cases for third successive day, over 60,000 tests

Twenty-one fatalities due to the disease were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,687, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Published: 11th September 2020 10:25 PM

Delhi coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:Delhi recorded 4,266 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, as the city's tally mounted to over 2.09 lakh, with the authorities conducting a record 60,580 tests for the disease the previous day.

The national capital reported over 4,000 fresh coronavirus cases for the third successive day.

The city recorded 4,308 coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest single-day spike till date, while on Tuesday, the figure was 4,039.

The tally of active cases in the city rose to 26,907 on Friday from 25,416 the previous day. The death toll due to COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4,666 on Thursday.

The Friday bulletin said the death toll due to the coronavirus has risen to 4,687 and the total number of cases has climbed to 2,09,748.

The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing for COVID-19 in the last few days.

The numbers of tests conducted and the corresponding figures of fresh cases reported from August 30 to September 10 are: 14,389 (1,358), 20,437 (2,024), 24,198 (2,312), 28,835 (2,509), 32,834 (2,737), 36,219 (2,914), 38,895 (2,973), 36,046 (3,256), 22,954 (2,077), 45,797 (3,609), 54,517 (4,039) and 58,340 (4,308).

The number of tests conducted per one-lakh population as on Friday was over 1.06 lakh, while the total number of tests crossed the 20-lakh mark.

The positivity rate stood at seven percent while the recovery rate was over 84 percent, the bulletin said, adding that the case fatality rate stood at 2.23 percent.

The number of containment zones in Delhi jumped to 1,329 from 1,272 the previous day.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with all the chief district medical officers (CDMOs) through video-conferencing regarding the testing status of COVID-19, the bulletin said.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain held a meeting with the medical directors and medical superintendents of all Delhi government hospitals to review the status of testing.

Chief Secretary Vijay Dev held a review meeting with all the district magistrates, DCPs, and DCs of the civic bodies on COVID-19 management, the bulletin said.

Since August 18, the daily number of cases has again been reported in a four-figure count in Delhi.

According to the bulletin, of the total number of beds in the COVID hospitals, 8,199 are vacant. Also, 2,795 beds in the COVID care centers are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travelers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights, the bulletin said.

It added that 1,78,154 patients have recovered from the disease, have been discharged from the hospitals, or have migrated so far.

The number of people in home isolation stands at 14,571. The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Friday stood at 52,275, while the combined figure for RT-PCR, CBNAAT, and True NAAT tests was 8,305, adding up to 60,580, according to the bulletin.

Comments

