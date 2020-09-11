STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi to review allotment of its schools' playgrounds to private sports academies, trainers

Certain supporting documents along with application were sought and so far only 26 of them have submitted the documents, an official said.

Published: 11th September 2020 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is reviewing allotment of playgrounds in its schools to private sports academies and individual trainers for coaching purposes, officials said.

"A review of performance is being conducted for renewal of allotment of private academies, individual trainers and clubs which have been allotted school playgrounds under the scheme 'involving various sports academies, clubs, individual trainers into coaching of student, players in various sports in government schools'," a senior official said.

"To evaluate the performance and decision to be taken accordingly of those sports academies which have completed two years of allotment and those who haven't still not completed two years of allotment, certain supporting documents along with application were sought. So far only 26 of them have submitted the documents," the official added.

For those academies which fail to submit documents by September 15, it would be assumed that they are not willing to continue with their coaching of school students in the allotted school premises and their allotment will be withdrawn or cancelled without any further communication.

TAGS
AAP Delhi Government Schools
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp