New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi launches free meal scheme, distributes food to residents of leprosy home

Under the programme, cooked meals will be provided to inmates of the leprosy camp twice a day for a year.

Published: 11th September 2020 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi distributes food at Sathya Jeevan Leprosy Ashram in Srinivaspuri on Thursday (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  BJP MP from New Delhi Meenakshi Lekhi and general secretary (Organisation) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi Siddharthan on Thursday launched a free food distribution programme for the residents at Sathya Jeevan Leprosy Ashram in Srinivaspuri.

Under the programme, cooked meals will be provided to inmates of the leprosy camp twice a day for a year. The office-bearers of the New Delhi district of the BJP were also present on the occasion. The Rotary Club South Delhi is also a partner in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Lekhi said that her party workers will also contribute to this initiative. “Besides cooked meals, free treatment and medicines will also be provided to people living at the camp. For this, a mobile van has also been dedicated by the Rotary Club and me,” she said.

Over 200 inmates are presently staying in the leprosy camp. They said that this was for the first time a local MP had visited them. Lekhi also mentioned the induction of five Rafale Jets into the Indian Air Force’s “Golden Arrows” Squadron at the Ambala Air Force Station in her speech.

“I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh for the beginning of this new era in military history and congratulate all the countrymen,” she said.

TAGS
Meenakshi Lekhi Bharatiya Janata Party
