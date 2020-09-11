STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MoS Railways Suresh Angadi tests COVID-19 positive, admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

Published: 11th September 2020 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 09:52 PM   |  A+A-

Suresh Angadi

Mos Railways Suresh Angadi (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, who on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19, has been admitted at the AIIMS Trauma Centre here.

The 65-year-old member of Lok Sabha from Belagavi constituency in Karnataka was admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, which is a dedicated COVID-19 facility, around 6.30 pm.

"He is stable and doing fine," a source said.

He is being looked after by a team of doctors led by Dr Neeraj Nischal, associate professor in the department of medicine at AIIMS, sources said.

Earlier, Angadi had tweeted, "I have tested #Covid19 positive today. I am doing fine. Taking the advice of doctors. Requesting all those who have come in close contact with me in the last few days to monitor their health and get tested in case of any symptoms."

