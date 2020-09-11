STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People should decide whether they need a government that advertises or works: Gautam Gambhir

While speaking to ANI, Gambhir said that people's money should be used to serve a public purpose.

Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir

Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI:: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday said that people should decide whether they need a government that spends money on advertisements or one which works.

"Delhi, you decide! 40 Lakh on ads every day or Ghazipur landfill down by 40 more feet! 4 more trommel machines operational, now total 12! #DelhiNeedsHonesty," he tweeted.

While speaking to ANI, Gambhir said that people's money should be used to serve a public purpose.

"I cannot spend Rs 40 lakhs every day but I can contribute towards reducing the Ghazipur landfill by 40 feet by using 4 more trommel machines. It is people's money and it should be used to serve a public purpose," he said.

"I have invited the Delhi Chief Minister five to six times to come and see the Ghazipur landfill but he has not come and that shows his seriousness for public issues. I have come here eight times in the last one and a half years. The people have to decide whether they need a government that focuses on advertisements or does work," he added.

