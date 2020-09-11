STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Social activist, Arya Samaj leader Swami Agnivesh passes away at 80 

Agnivesh was critically ill and admitted to an ICU of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, and was on ventilatory support since Tuesday, the doctors said.

Swami Agnivesh. (File | EPS/Kaviyoor santhosh)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Academician, politician, social activist, monk, and anti-corruption crusader, Vepa Shyam Rao better — known as Swami Agnivesh — wore many hats.

He, along with Anna Hazare and his team, fought for the Jan Lokpal Bill. But on Friday, the 80-year-old activist lost his battle to liver cirrhosis and died at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in New Delhi. Doctors said he died of multi-organ failure.   

A spokesperson of the hospital said he was admitted to an ICU and was on ventilatory support since Tuesday.

“His condition deteriorated and he went into cardiac arrest at 6 pm,” said the official.

Born in an orthodox Hindu Brahmin family of Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh in 1939, Agnivesh was brought up by his maternal grandfather.

Known for his lifelong fight for the rights of bonded labour and their rehabilitation, Agnivesh started his career as a lecturer in Kolkata.

After acquiring degrees in law and commerce, he taught at the reputed St Xavier’s College there and also practised law under Sabyasachi Mukherji, who went on to become the CJI.

At 28, he left his promising job and shunned his name, caste, and religion to attain a new identity of a monk, and in 1968, he turned into a full-time Arya Samaji.

He shifted base to Haryana, where he spearheaded struggles of the farmers for remunerative prices. Agnivesh became Haryana education minister in 1977.  

He was also at the forefront of the first version of IAC movement launched by Hazare 2011. He also worked extensively in Chhattisgarh for bonded labour.

His connection with the state started during undivided MP in the early 1980s.
 

