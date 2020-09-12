Adopt courses that meet market needs: Manish Sisodia tells Delhi institutes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday visited the polytechnic institutes at Dwarka and Rajokri.

He enquired about the educational activities, functioning, and requirements of both the institutions and directed them to adopt the courses that meet the market requirements.

“Both institutes have good infrastructure and capable faculty. Courses of these institutes have become irrelevant due to their inadaptability with the changing times. We have to lift the capital city as well as the nation from the economic downturn by developing skills as per the new market demand,” he said.

At the Integrated Institute of Technology, Dwarka, Sisodia learned about the courses offered by the institute via a PowerPoint presentation. “Delhi has laid a strong foundation in School Education. Now, concrete steps are being taken to lift the capital as well as the nation from the economic downturn by

encouraging skill development and entrepreneurship,” Sisodia said.